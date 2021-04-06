Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Invests $2.54 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Twitter makes up 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,529,072 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. 247,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,670. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

