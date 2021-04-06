Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Invests $2.59 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 281,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

