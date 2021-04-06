Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Invests $2.59 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Comcast makes up 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. 281,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.