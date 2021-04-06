Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Invests $5.62 Million in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 564,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up about 4.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.60% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.40 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.