Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Invests $8.29 Million in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000. Qurate Retail accounts for about 6.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Qurate Retail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,699. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

