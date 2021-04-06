Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $72.18. 5,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,460. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

