Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,648. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

