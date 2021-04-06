Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Twitter makes up approximately 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Twitter by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. 247,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,120,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,445 shares of company stock worth $4,529,072. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

