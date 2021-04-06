Investors Buy High Volume of Avid Bioservices Call Options (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the typical volume of 231 call options.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,117. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -194.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.