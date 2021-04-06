Investors Buy High Volume of Galectin Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,379 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.

GALT stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 18,052,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,897. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

