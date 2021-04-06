Investors Purchase High Volume of El Pollo Loco Call Options (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,965 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,040% compared to the average daily volume of 232 call options.
NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 256,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,201. The company has a market capitalization of $620.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
