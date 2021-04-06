Investors Purchase High Volume of El Pollo Loco Call Options (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,965 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,040% compared to the average daily volume of 232 call options.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 256,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,201. The company has a market capitalization of $620.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.