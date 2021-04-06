Investors Purchase High Volume of Second Sight Medical Products Call Options (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,479 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,963% compared to the average volume of 440 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

EYES stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 53,674,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,680,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

