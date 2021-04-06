Investors Purchase High Volume of V.F. Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,281 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $84.20. 36,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

