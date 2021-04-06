Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.83. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,755. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $896.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

