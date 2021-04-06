Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.78

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 169469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

