IONChain Market Cap Tops $428,366.43 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $428,366.43 and $4,666.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

