IONChain Market Capitalization Hits $438,390.66 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $438,390.66 and approximately $3,558.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00060069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00657003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031264 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

