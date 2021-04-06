IOST (IOST) Market Cap Reaches $885.38 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $885.38 million and approximately $896.48 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

