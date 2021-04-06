IOST Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $879.97 million and $811.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

