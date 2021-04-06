IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. IoTeX has a market cap of $513.77 million and approximately $80.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00057719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00670536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00075997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030560 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

