IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.80

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 303208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.75%.

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

