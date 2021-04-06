IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Sells $106,520.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Igor Samartsev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $225.34. 375,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.10 and a 200 day moving average of $210.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

