IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Hits $14.83 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, IQeon has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00004664 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $718,472.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars.

