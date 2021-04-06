iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 6%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 185,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,240,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

