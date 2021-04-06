iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.92. Approximately 20,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 28,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.