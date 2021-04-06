iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $61.97 and a 12-month high of $97.60.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.