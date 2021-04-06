iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,251 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. 437,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,877,873. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

