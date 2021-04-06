iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lifted by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS EFV opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

