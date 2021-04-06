iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,486 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

