iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stake Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,712,000 after buying an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

