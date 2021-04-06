iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 117,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,212,093 shares.The stock last traded at $442.24 and had previously closed at $448.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

