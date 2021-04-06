iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 237.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.36. 13,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

