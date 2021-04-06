iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Boosted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 6.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,511. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $243.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.