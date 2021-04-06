iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $53,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $116.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

