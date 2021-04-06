iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 283.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.