ITO Utility Token Trading Down 81.1% Over Last Week (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $215,278.49 and $23.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 81.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00284153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.52 or 0.00747381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.