IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

