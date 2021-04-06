Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342,809 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Jabil worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

