JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $7.96. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 185,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $128.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

