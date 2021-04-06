James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $911.58

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.58 ($11.91) and traded as high as GBX 940 ($12.28). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82), with a volume of 5,536 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 911.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.10 million and a PE ratio of 16.51.

Get James Latham alerts:

In other news, insider Piers Latham acquired 183 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86). Also, insider Andrew George Wright sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £17,547.25 ($22,925.59).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.