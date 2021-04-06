Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

LMAT stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

