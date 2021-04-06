Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.90. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.