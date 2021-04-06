Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 63.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 511,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 74,643 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.