Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $112,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.