Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,613 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.92% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

