Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.