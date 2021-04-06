Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,357 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $391.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

