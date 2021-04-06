Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,003 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.