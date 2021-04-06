Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 11,101 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

