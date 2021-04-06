Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.